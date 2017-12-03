Rappler talks to Archbishop Socrates Villegas about his experience as CBCP president, and his views on issues such as the proposed revolutionary government

Published 12:00 PM, December 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas recently ended his 4 years as president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

Villegas stepped down from the post on Thursday, November 30, and was succeeded by Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles on Friday, December 1.

A day after the archbishop ended his term, Rappler talks to Villegas about his experience as CBCP president for the past 4 years.

Villegas also addresses current issues, such as the proposed revolutionary government under President Rodrigo Duterte, as well as updates on policemen willing to testify about extrajudicial killings.

Watch this Rappler Talk interview on Sunday, December 3. – Rappler.com