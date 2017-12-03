Alleged New People's Army members launch an assault on a police station in Binuangan, Misamis Oriental, then eventually retreat

Published 5:00 PM, December 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Around 100 suspected members of the New People's Army (NPA) attacked a police station in Binuangan, Misamis Oriental early Sunday, December 3.

At least 4 policemen from the Binuangan Municipal Police Station were wounded due to shrapnel from a grenade thrown by the alleged communist rebels. The number of injured from the enemy side is undetermined.

The suspected NPA members eventually retreated, according to police.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Northern Mindanao Regional Director Chief Superintendent Timoteo Pacleb "expressed profound gratitude" to the cops, hailing their "will to fight" to defend their station "at all costs."

The Binuangan clash is the latest between the government and communist rebels after President Rodrigo Duterte labeled the NPA as a terrorist group.

Last Tuesday, November 28, 15 alleged communist rebels were killed in two separate encounters with government troops in Nasugbu, Batangas.

PNP Calabarzon Regional Director Chief Superintendent Mao Aplasca described the clashes as a "big blow to the NPA." – Rappler.com