Two Chinese nationals considered 'high-value targets' and two Filipinos are arrested during the operation

Published 11:45 PM, December 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized on Sunday, December 3, around a kilogram of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu pegged to be worth around P5 million.

This was announced on Sunday by PDEA spokesperson Derrick Carreon in a text message to reporters.

The operation yielded one of the biggest hauls of the PDEA ever since it took the helm of the drug war from the 190,000-strong Philippine National Police in October.

According to the initial report, PDEA operatives conducted a buy-bust operation at the Brickstone Hotel in Manila.

They seized the shabu after successfully faking a transaction that led to the arrest of the following:

Hu Li Yue, alias "Cai Olewat," 54

alias "Tony," 44

Albert Ferrer, 37

Bealyn Abaja, 18

Yue and Tony are both Chinese nationals considered by the PDEA as "high-value targets." Ferrer and Abaja are Filipinos.

All the suspects are set to face charges for selling illegal drugs, a violation of Section 5 of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act.

If found guilty, they could face life imprisonment and be ordered to pay fines from P500,000 to P10 million. – Rambo Talabong / Rappler.com