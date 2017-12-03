PDEA seizes P5 million worth of suspected shabu in hotel buy-bust
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized on Sunday, December 3, around a kilogram of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu pegged to be worth around P5 million.
This was announced on Sunday by PDEA spokesperson Derrick Carreon in a text message to reporters.
The operation yielded one of the biggest hauls of the PDEA ever since it took the helm of the drug war from the 190,000-strong Philippine National Police in October.
According to the initial report, PDEA operatives conducted a buy-bust operation at the Brickstone Hotel in Manila.
They seized the shabu after successfully faking a transaction that led to the arrest of the following:
- Hu Li Yue, alias "Cai Olewat," 54
- alias "Tony," 44
- Albert Ferrer, 37
- Bealyn Abaja, 18
Yue and Tony are both Chinese nationals considered by the PDEA as "high-value targets." Ferrer and Abaja are Filipinos.
All the suspects are set to face charges for selling illegal drugs, a violation of Section 5 of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act.
If found guilty, they could face life imprisonment and be ordered to pay fines from P500,000 to P10 million. – Rambo Talabong / Rappler.com