Out of 1,076 sacked Caloocan cops, 972 passed and 104 failed their month-long retraining and reorientation

Published 10:45 AM, December 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Out of around 1,000 Caloocan City police officers who had undergone retraining and reorientation, 49 failed after missing their drug test, Metro Manila police chief Director Oscar Albayalde announced on Monday, December 4.

"972 pumasa. Bumagsak is 104... 49 did not undergo drug test...Hindi sila nag-positive ha, hindi sila nag-report for drug test," Albayalde told reporters after the cops' graduation ceremony at the Camp Crame grandstand in Quezon City.

(972 passed, 104 failed. 49 did not undergo a drug test. They did not test positive, rather they did not report for the drug test.)

This comes after the Caloocan City police had undergone a months-long suspension prompted by controversies that tainted their reputation from being the best in Metro Manila to being one of the most controversial in the country. (READ: Caloocan police awarded best in Metro Manila same week Kian, Carl killed)

Pressed on why they were no-shows to the drug test training, Albayalde said they have yet to start their "investigation" on the cops. Some may have just been unable to attend accidentally, he said, as the test was not announced.

The rest of the 104 failed because of their disappointing performance during their month-long training in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

Albayalde said that at the end of the training, they found 32 to be "unfit to continue" in the police, and that 29 were advised to be re-assigned outside Metro Manila.

Two cops did not show up at all in the boot camp, and will be considered relieved from their ranks, he said.

As for the 972 who passed the training, they still need to wait a little longer for them to go back.

They are not assured a post back in Caloocan, Albayalde said, as they have yet to undergo a "vetting process" based on their performance during their training.

He said he hopes to have all the passers reassigned by Friday, December 8. – Rappler.com