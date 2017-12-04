Called 'Know Your Rights', the application is already available for Android phone users

Published 12:57 PM, December 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) Human Rights Affairs Office (HRAO) launched on Monday, December 4 the “Know Your Rights” mobile application for cops who need a refresher on human rights.

Police Chief Superintendent Dennis Siervo, head of the HRAO, said that all human rights advisories and policies crafted by the PNP, including the contents of the New Miranda Warning Pocket Card with Anti-Torture Reminders, can be downloaded and stored on all Android smartphones.

Siervo said that once downloaded and installed, the app can be accessed anytime by police personnel even without internet connectivity, most especially, by field officers engaged in the intensified campaign of the PNP against criminality, corruption and illegal drugs who are in far-flung areas.

For civilians too

According to Siervo, civilians can also install the app on their phones, so they know what cops can or cannot do.

"The Know Your Rights mobile is more than just a technology-driven mechanism. It is our public affirmation of the PNP’s duty to respect, protect, and fulfill human rights," he said in a statement.

The event highlights the kick-off ceremony of the PNP’s celebration of “National Human Rights Consciousness Week” with the theme: “Stand Up for Someone’s Right Today.”

The application is launched at a time when the PNP is questioned at the Supreme Court for alleged human rights violations in their landmark campaign against drugs.

According to lawyers who raised the issue, the suspended campaign had moved forward with guidelines that were easily abused by cops.

The "Know Your Rights" app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store by Android mobile device users. – Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com