Malacañang tells government offices, GOCCs, and state schools to abide by the Government Procurement Reform Act's provisions on publicizing invitations for bidding and requests for expression of interest

Published 2:28 PM, December 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang reminded government agencies and local government units to prominently make public invitations for bidding for projects they will be implementing.

Memorandum Circular No 36, signed on November 29 but made public on Monday, December 4, says government agencies and LGUs should abide by the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Government Procurement Reform Act.

This law, Republic Act NO 9184, and its 2016 IRR state that invitations for bidding or requests for expression of interest must be posted or published on the PhilGEPS website or website of the procuring entity, newspaper of general circulation nationwide, and in a conspicuous area in the procuring entity's premises.

Malacañang reminds gov't agencies, GOCCs, SUCs to post invitations for bidding on the internet. Read the memo circular below: pic.twitter.com/TsK1wRLN2l — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) December 4, 2017

The Palace document also reiterated that such announcements should remain posted for as long as necessary, as dictated by circumstances and by laws, "in order to ensure the widest possible dissemination."

The reminder was also addressed to Government Owned and Controlled Corporations and State Universities and Colleges.

The memorandum circular was signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea a day after Duterte ranted about government corruption and suggested that safeguards against it be put in a new Constitution.

Duterte had mentioned a "Manny Cuevas" who supposedly acts as a middleman, lobbying for budgets for big-ticket projects in exchange for kickbacks.

Cuevas supposedly has been conniving with government officials even in previous administrations.

Duterte has blasted the practice of bid-rigging and awarding projects to the lowest bidders as root causes of subpar infrastructure and services. – Rappler.com