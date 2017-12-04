Junjun Osmeña replaces Nendell Hanz Abella, who has been appointed National Labor Relations Commission commissioner in August

Published 3:54 PM, December 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed an Osmeña scion to fill in a vacancy in the Cebu City council.

Duterte appointed Renato "Junjun" Osmeña Jr as the new councilor of Cebu City, replacing Nendell Hanz Abella.

His appointment paper was dated November 29, but was released to the media only on Monday, December 4.

Osmeña is the eldest son of former Cebu City Vice Mayor Renato Osmeña, who is a cousin of incumbent Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Junjun Osmeña ran for councilor of the city's 2nd district under the United Nationalist Alliance (UNA) in the May 2016 elections, but placed 9th, just outside the winning circle. When Abella's vacancy came up, UNA nominated Osmeña as the replacement.

In August, Abella was appointed as a commissioner representing the workers' sector at the 7th division of the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC).

In case of a permanent vacancy at the sangguniang panlungsod (city council) of highly urbanized cities and independent component cities, the President, through the Executive Secretary, is allowed to appoint a new member, according to Section 45 (1) of the Local Government Code. – Rappler.com