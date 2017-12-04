George Ginabay is accused of pretending to be 'Sergeant Guinolbay' to charge higher rates for carrying out murders

Published 4:00 PM, December 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – When he has to kill, he changes his name.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) nabbed on Saturday, December 2, an alleged hired killer who had been posing as an army sergeant.

CIDG chief Director Roel Obusan presented the suspect to media on Monday, December 4, identified as George Ginabay.

According to Obusan, the alleged hitman posed as "Sergeant Guinolbay" and pretended to be a graduate of the scout ranger course in order to charge higher rates. Obusan surmised that Ginabay used the alias to share the name of Army Captain Ruben Guinolbay, who he said is a recipient of the Medal of Valor.

"Ang kanyang binibiktima palagi ay mga political officers just like si Mayor [Avelino] Amangyen of Paracelis [in Mountain Province]," Obusan told reporters, also presenting the attacked mayor to the media.

(He always victimizes political officers like Mayor Avelino Amangyen of Paracelis in Mountain Province.)

Amangyen was stabbed after encashing a check in a local bank. He recounted on Monday the incident that left him wounded.

"Lumabas ako sa bangko, pumunta ako sa parking area, nakita ko 'yung Fortuner na sasakyan ko na-flat. Ngayon, umikot ako sa likod, meron naka-motorsiklo. Nakasakay 'yung isa, 'yung isa nakatayo. Pag-ikot ko sinaksak ako sa ano (tagiliran) tapos pumunta sa harap (at nanaksak ulit)," Amangyen said.

(I came out of the bank and went to the parking area to see my Fortuner's tire flattened. I went around the back and a motorcycle approached. One man was aboard the motorcycle, another one was standing. When I went around my car I was stabbed, then they went to the front and stabbed me again.)

Amangyen said he recognizes Ginabay as his assailant. The mayor believes that the people behind the attack are the very people he works with in the city hall. He did not name names.

Ginabay was captured in Nueva Vizcaya while he was out for a meal.

Obusan said Ginabay has also been involved in the killing of a certain barangay captain "Juancho" and a "PO3 Bueno."

The CIDG chief added that they are looking not just for Ginabay's accomplice during the attack on Amangyen, but also the entire group he may have conspired with.

Ginabay has been charged with murder at a court in Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya. – Rappler.com