Published 5:10 PM, December 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Displaced Marawi City residents who lost their homes in the months-long siege will be able to get free housing units from the government or from donors.

Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) Chairperson Eduardo del Rosario said on Monday, December 4, that more than 2,000 families from 33 barangays would benefit.

Del Rosario is also the head of Task Force Bangon Marawi.

"By 2018, the construction of permanent shelters will start. Now, some companies are offering assistance, just like San Miguel Foundation. It will construct 2,747 permanent housing [units]," said Del Rosario in an interview with Rappler.

"[The beneficiaries will be those] who do not have their own house and lot and those who really have no home to return to," he added in Filipino.

Residents started returning to Marawi City on October 29 after the government announced the end of clashes between troops and terrorists.

The HUDCC has also started the groundbreaking for the construction of socialized houses for faculty and employees of Mindanao State University (MSU). At least 1,000 units will be built and purchased by MSU personnel with assistance from Pag-IBIG and the Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB).

As for the temporary shelters, Del Rosario said around 500 homes will be ready for occupancy starting December 22. These are for residents who have been staying in government evacuation centers.

The number is nearly double the 275 target earlier given by the HUDCC. But many more temporary shelters still have to be constructed, with the estimated number of units needed pegged at 6,400.

Del Rosario said they plan to complete the construction of the first 1,170 temporary shelters by February.

Post-conflict assessment for the war-stricken area is still ongoing and is eyed to be done by the second week of December.

Del Rosario earlier instructed the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) to come up with a comprehensive rehabilitation and reconstruction plan based on the assessment outcome.

The plan must be completed by March 21 next year. (READ: From Yolanda to Marawi: What gov't must consider in rehabilitation) – Rappler.com