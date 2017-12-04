The Baguio City Hall façade has been turned orange since November 25 to support the '18 Days to End Violence Against Women' campaign

Published 7:29 PM, December 04, 2017

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Crime in Baguio has gone down substantially, except for rape. The Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) said a little less than 3,000 crimes (2,966) were committed from January to October this year.

That is almost half to the number of crimes in the same period last year – 5,857.

Rape, however, increased by 5 cases in the first 3 quarters of the year, or an increase of 15% from 2016, reported Police Superintendent Ramil Saculles during the recent 4th Quarter City Human Rights, Justice, Peace and Order Council (CHRJPOC) meeting.

The police recorded the highest incidence of rape between April and July, coinciding with the start and end of classes, respectively. Most of the victims were between the age of 15 and 18 years, with the youngest being a 3-year-old.

Most of them were assaulted between 10 pm and 4 am, and the perpetrators were mostly under the influence of alcohol.

In line with this, the Baguio City Hall façade has been turned orange since November 25 (and until December 12) to support the "18 Days to End Violence Against Women" campaign.

Saculles said that index crimes or street crimes have gone down by 70% from January to October, from 2,159 last year to only 645 this year.

He, however, said that there were 83 minors involved in theft and robbery, usually shoplifting and pickpocketing, and 41 minors who committed physical injuries. – Rappler.com