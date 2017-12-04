President Rodrigo Duterte buys an 'everyday' bag from a shop at the high-end mall

Published 8:00 PM, December 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Shoppers at the Greenbelt mall in Makati City bumped into an unexpected mall-goer on Monday, December 4 – none other than President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte was spotted at Greenbelt 5, flanked by Special Assistant to the President Bong Go and Presidential Security Group (PSG) personnel.

A photo by Rappler's Mia Gonzalez shows Duterte on an escalator, surrounded by security, and with mall-goers looking on.

According to a source present during the mall visit, Duterte bought a bag from American brand Tumi. Tumi is known for its travel bags and accessories.

The bag was described humorously as an "everyday bag" that can fit a gun. Duterte is an avid gun collector.

Another source said Duterte and his entourage ate at the restaurant Fely J's which serves Filipino food and other Asian cuisine.

The President's mall visit was unannounced and was not in his official schedule for the day. He was supposed to have made a confidential visit to the sick on Monday.

This is not the first time Duterte has been seen at Greenbelt. In October 2015, or before he declared his intention to run for president, he was mobbed by mall-goers as he went window-shopping.

To calls for him to run for president back then, Duterte had said he would "leave it to God." – Rappler.com