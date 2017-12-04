Two brothers and a cousin set on fire a grenade they found on a relative's farm on Sunday, December 3

Published 9:30 PM, December 04, 2017

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Three minors died here Sunday afternoon, December 3, after setting on fire a grenade they found on their relative's farm, police said.

Killed were:

Rain John Alagenio, 15

Algen Alagenio, 13

Julio Limposanan, 17

They were identified by Senior Police Inspector Maria Theresita Gaspan, spokesperson of the Davao City Police Office.

Gaspan said authorities were informed of a grenade explosion at 5:10 pm on December 3 at Purok 9, Barangay Daliaon Plantation, Toril, this city.

The incident was reported by Rocky Alagenio, a banana plantation worker and the father of Rain John and Algen.

At around 4 pm, according to a police report, the father discovered that his two sons and his nephew, Julio, were already lay on the ground after an explosion.

Police said the victims found an M203 grenade inside their relative’s farm, where the incident happened, and later burned the explosive device “that caused the explosion and their instantaneous death.” – Rappler.com