'We'd rather just focus on our mandate that is to make sure that all security threats are being addressed,' says Philippine military chief General Rey Guerrero

Published 11:56 AM, December 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff General Rey Guerrero reiterated the military position against calls for a revolutionary government that will give President Rodrigo Duterte powers to suspend the Constitution.

"The talk about revolutionary government is not doing the country any good," Guerrero said on Tuesday, December 5.

Those talks should be ignored, Guerrero said, saying the military has other things more important to focus on.

"Hayaan na lang natin yan (We should just ignore it). Anyway, the President has explained and even the press secretary, the spokesman, they've explained all this talk about revolutionary government. So for out part we'd rather just focus on our mandate that is to make sure that all security threats are being addressed," Guerrero said.

The statement comes after nationwide rallies launched by Duterte's supporters on November 30, coinciding with the commeration of Filipino revolutionary hero Andres Bonifacio.

Duterte's supporters argue that only under a revolutionary government can he implement reforms in the country.

Duterte's recent statements dismissing revolutionary government have not comforted his critics given his record of flip-flopping on major policy issues.

But statements from Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Guerrero indicate where the government's security agencies stand on the issue. – Rappler.com