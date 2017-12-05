When trying to install the app – which is purely informational and should need no special permissions – the app requests access to one's text messages, phone and phone call logs, and photos and other media files

Published 7:01 PM, December 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Privacy-minded Android users may want to steer clear of the recently released Know Your Rights app of the Philippine National Police.

A series of posts released by tech journalist Art Samaniego Jr. points to potential security risks behind the application.

When trying to install the app – which is purely an informational application and should need no special permissions – the app requests access to one's text messages, phone and phone call logs, and photos and other media files.

In a second post, Samaniego points to the inclusion of a "backdoor" mention in the code, though it is undetermined if the backdoor mentioned is a joke on the developer's part.

In computing terminologies, "backdoors" in an app can allow a developer to install other apps onto or bypass encryptions in a user's phone without the user's consent.

Samaniego recommended that the app of the PNP not be installed until the privacy risks are addressed by the creator of the application.

Rappler has reached out to the developer and the PNP for a comment. They had yet to respond as of press time.

The PNP unveiled the app on Monday, December 4, to help policemen and the public learn more about human rights-related information. – Rappler.com