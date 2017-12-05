The transport group leader is accused of violating the Public Service Act, with the case stemming from the February 2017 transport strike

Published 2:25 PM, December 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – George San Mateo, the president of the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston), was arrested on Tuesday, December 5.

"Arrested si George sa may gate ng Hall of Justice. Kahit may escort na 2 congressmen at 2 lawyers. Balyahan at tulakan. Dinala sa Station 10," Piston secretary general Steve Ranjo told Rappler in a text message.

(George was arrested by the gate of the Hall of Justice, even though he was being escorted by two congressmen and two lawyers. There was pushing and shoving. He was brought to Station 10.)

The Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 43 had ordered San Mateo's arrest for leading a transport strike back in February.

According to the arrest order issued last Friday, December 1, the Piston president allegedly violated the Public Service Act.

