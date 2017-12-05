The PNP chief is in New York for an 'anti-terrorism conference', says Solicitor General Jose Calida

Published 2:37 PM, December 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa was absent for the third session of the Supreme Court oral arguments on the war on drugs Tuesday, December 5.

This was announced by their legal counsel Solicitor General Jose Calida, who said that the top cop was in New York for an "anti-terrorism conference."

Standing in for Dela Rosa was PNP Director for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) Police Director Augusto Marquez, who handles the agency's crime data.

He was accompanied by Superintendent Rene Pamuspusan of the Directorate for Operations. Pamuspusan holds the data on the war on drugs. (READ: 8.8M homes covered by TokHang when PNP led drug war)

According to Marquez, Dela Rosa did not leave any instructions on how he should respond to the High Court, saying that Calida was already well-equipped to respond on behalf of the uniformed men.

Dela Rosa was asked to attend Tuesday's session by Associate Justice Antonio Carpio. – Rappler.com