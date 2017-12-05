Aside from Mayor Oscar Moreno, the city council is also raising a P500 thousand reward for anyone who can help point to the killer and mastermind of the murder of Ricardo Rotoras

Published 2:33 PM, December 05, 2017

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – City Mayor Oscar Moreno is offering a P1 million reward for anyone who can help point to the killer and mastermind of the murder of University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines (USTP) President Dr. Ricardo Rotoras.

The city council is also raising P500 thousand as additional reward money.

Rotoras was gunned down by a still unidentified assassin outside his home 1 am on Saturday, December 2. (READ: Senators condemn killing of university president in CDO)

Moreno and Rotoras were together during the wreath laying at the monument of Andres Bonifacio on November 30, 2017.

Moreno said that his request to Department of Justice Secretary Vitallano Aguirre, III for the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct investigation and work closely with the police was granted.

He said that he has been briefed by City Police Director Senior Supt. Robert Roy Bahian for updates on the case.

“I have been briefed by Bahian, but I cannot divulge any information as it may jeopardize the investigation. The city police is working closely with the NBI for the case build-up,” Moreno said.

He said that Rotoras' death was a great loss in the city especially in the academe community. – Rappler.com