Ryan Almora, an alleged drug pusher, was killed by a team made up of operatives from 8 police units

Published 4:56 PM, December 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Supreme Court Justice Samuel Martires on Tuesday, December 5, raised doubts about the regularity of a police operation that resulted in the death of Ryan Almora, a drug suspect killed in a buy-bust operation on July 8, 2016.

Almora's case is among those raised to the Supreme Court, questioning the constitutionality of the Philippine National Police (PNP)'s war on drugs. It is also being used as basis for a protection order being sought from the High Court.

In his questioning, Martires said the killing of Almora was an "overkill", given that the PNP had to send 8 police units just to arrest him.

"There were two police chief inspectors involved, 8 units from the PNP in a buy-bust operation. Was this not an overkill? Eight units, not 8 personnel, 8 units, meaning to say, 8 different units from the Philippine National Police," Martires said, grilling the PNP's counsel Solicitor General Jose Calida.

He then asked Calida to name the units involved in the police spot report, which clarified that there was only one team sent, but it consisted of cops from different units. These are the following:

Regional Intelligence Division Regional Anti-Illegal Drugs Unit City Anti-Illegal Drugs Unit City Public Safety Company Northern Luzon Criminal Intelligence Division Unit Criminal Investigation Unit Baguio City Station 10 Baguio City Police

A Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operative was also supposedly part of the operating team, as required by police operating procedures.

Defending the PNP, Calida said that the police sent a supposedly large unit because the cops' initial target was not Almora, but the Baguio "Lakay Group".

Martires doubted Calida's reason, saying he had not heard of the group from his review of the case. The group's name was also not mentioned by Calida in the spot report, which details the target of the operation.

Almora is also a distinguished target as he was named the number 3 most wanted drug pusher in Baguio City. – Rappler.com