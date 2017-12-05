Woman dies in hospital after fainting inside MRT3
MANILA, Philippines – A 26-year-old woman died in the hospital after collapsing inside one of the coaches of the Metro Rail (MRT-3) Transit Line 3.
In an incident report, the MRT-3 management identified the passenger as Marielle Ann Mar. She fainted as the southbound train approached Ortigas Station at 9:48 am on Monday, December 4.
After being administered first aid, Mar was brought to the Victor R. Potenciano Medical Center in Mandaluyong. She was pronounced dead by hospital staff at 12:05 pm. (READ: The buried giant embodied in our trains)
The cause of death was not determined as the family declined to conduct an autopsy. The MRT-3 management said they respect the request for privacy.
According to MRT-3 Station Division, the air conditioning unit of the train coach Mar was in at the time of the incident was working. They also said it happened during non-peak hours of train operations.
The railway management extended its condolences to the family and said it would pay for the hospital and funeral expenses. – Aika Rey/Rappler.com