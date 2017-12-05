Malacañang says this is due to the 'continued violent acts of the CPP-NPA which sow and create a condition of widespread and extraordinary fear and panic among the populace'

Published 5:40 PM, December 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte signed a proclamation declaring the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA) as a terrorist organization.

This was announced by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Tuesday, December 5, during a press briefing.

"It's a proclamation declaring the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army a designated, identified terrorist organization under Republic Act (RA) No. 10168," he said in Malacañang.

This, Roque said, is due to the "continued violent acts of the CPP-NPA which sow and create a condition of widespread and extraordinary fear and panic among the populace."

After Duterte signed the proclamation, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, through a memorandum, directed Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II to file a petition with the appropriate regional trial court for the declaration of the CPP-NPA as a terrorist organization.

A court decision is necessary since a proclamation from the President is not enough to classify the communists as terrorists. (READ: Military agrees NPA should get 'terrorist' tag)

The proclamation would have an impact on United Nations Security Council resolutions, aside from domestic policies, said Roque.

He added that the classification would also mean authorities can arrest members of communist "legal fronts" found to be financing the CPP-NPA, based on RA No. 10168 which defines the crime of financing terrorism. – Rappler.com