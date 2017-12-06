According to the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Batangas chapter, RTCs in the province handle an average of 400 to 1,000 cases each

Published 2:44 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A bill seeking to create 15 additional regional trial court (RTC) branches in Batangas was approved in the House of Representatives plenary on Monday, December 4.

Introduced by Deputy Speaker Raneo Abu, who is Batangas 2nd district representative, House Bill 2830 seeks to unclog court dockets.

The new courts will be distributed in cities and municipalities as follows:

Tanauan City - 2

Lipa City - 2

Municipality of Rosario - 4

Batangas City - 1

Municipality of Taal - 1

Municipality of Lemery - 1

Municipality of Balayan - 1

Municipality of Nasugbu - 3

Based on data from the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Batangas chapter, RTCs in Batangas handle an average of 400 to 1,000 cases each, with some having more than 2,000 pending cases.

With a vote of 191 – 0 opposition and 0 abstention – HB 2830 will be transmitted to the Senate before the end of the week. – Rappler.com