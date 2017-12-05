Central Luzon regional police vows to find out who killed Fr. Marcelito 'Tito' Marcelo

Published 10:43 PM, December 05, 2017

PAMPANGA, Philippines – As social media erupted with demands for justice for Fr. Marcelito “Tito” Paez, who was killed by unknown gunmen Monday night, December 4, the director of the regional police here vowed an "in-depth probe" into the incident.

Chief Superintendent Amador Corpus, director of Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) based in Camp Olivas here said in a statement sent to the media Tuesday, December 5, that they will "exert all means" to find out who killed the retired Catholic priest and activist.

“I have ordered an in-depth probe on the death of Fr Marcelito Paez on December 4, 2017 in Jaen, Nueva Ecija perpetrated by armed suspects. I guarantee that your police will leave no stone unturned and will exert all means to get to the bottom of this unfortunate incident,” said Corpus.

Corpus said the PRO3 is committed “to ensure successful resolution of the case through proper and scrupulous investigation.”

Paez, 72, was driving his vehicle in Barangay Lambakin, Jaen, Nueva Ecija, around 8 pm Monday when he was shot several times by unidentified motorcycle-riding men. He was brought to a hospital in nearby San Leonardo town but died while being treated by doctors.

Earlier that day Paez, helped facilitate the temporary release of Rommel Tucay, an organizer of the Alyansa ng Magbubukid sa Gitnang Luzon (AMGL)-Nueva Ecija chapter from the provincial jail.

Tucay was arrested in March this year by members of the Philippine Army 56th Infantry Battalion, Nueva Ecija Provincial Public Safety Company, and police from Carranglan, Nueva Ecija, based on an arrest warrant issued by a court in Aurora Province in 2011.

Police reports accused Tucay of being a member of the New People’s Army.

A report by the police and military team which arrested Tucay said they recovered from him a 9mm caliber pistol, 31 bullets, 2 hand grenades and a ½ pound TNT explosive with a trigger device attached to an old cellular phone.

The Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas, the nationwide farmers’ group to which the AMGL belonged, claimed that Tucay was abducted by the soldiers and policemen from his home in Barangay General Luna, Carranglan on March 22 and allegedly tortured him physically and psychologically.

Last May, members of the Anakpawis and Makabayan party-lists in the House of Representatives called for congressional investigation into the “abduction” of Tucay by military and police elements who allegedly blindfolded, beat him up and dragged him into a van.

The human rights group Karapatan said in a statement that Paez was a former parish priest in Guimba, Nueva Ecija and an active coordinator of the inter-diocesan and inter-congregational Rural Missionaries of the Philippines (RMP) in Central Luzon.

For its part, the RMP said Paez was known for his progressive advocacies and missionary work among the rural poor.

“This is a brutal act against Church people and part of an effort to sow fear and terror among those who oppose the militarist and tyrannical character of the Duterte government and to silence those who continue to denounce the extra-judicial killings and human rights abuses of this regime,” a statement by the RMP said.

They also called for “a thorough investigation of this incident and demand that perpetrators be held accountable.” – Rappler.com