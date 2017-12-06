He is the PNP’s number 2: Deputy Director General Ramon Apolinario

Published 10:27 AM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has named a replacement for Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa, a top police official confirmed.

He is the PNP’s number 2: Deputy Director General Ramon Apolinario.

The President made the announcement during their command conference on Tuesday, December 5.

According to the top police official present in the meeting, Duterte said, “Your next PNP chief will be handsome, he’s Apol.”

“Sa pakiwari ko pinalakpakan pa eh,” he said. (From what I remember, people even clapped.)

Another source present at the command conference confirmed Apolinario's impending appointment was mentioned by Duterte.

A source close to the President confirmed this to Rappler too, saying that the President had decided to have Apol as his top as early as January 2017.

Dela Rosa, the current top cop, is awaiting his retirement in January 2018, when he hits 56 – the mandatory age of retirement for the uniformed service.

As of posting time, the PNP and Malacañang have yet to issue a formal statement regarding Apolinario's ascent.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque, asked by Rappler to confirm the news, said there is "no word yet." – Rappler.com