'We can issue a subpoena so that he will be compelled to attend,' says Senate banks committee chair Francis Escudero

Published 10:55 AM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Former Commission on Elections chairman Andres Bautista was a no-show at the Senate banks committee probe into his alleged hidden wealth on Wednesday, December 6.

Senate banks and financial institutions chairman Francis Escudero said the panel sent Bautista an invitation, which was duly received at the latter’s Bonifacio Global City address.

Escudero said they may subpoena Bautista if he continues to evade the panel.

“We have not received information as to whether or not [he is coming]. We can issue a subpoena so that he will be compelled to attend,” Escudero said.

Bautista’s estranged wife Patricia was also absent but was represented by her counsel, Lorna Kapunan.

David Sarmiento, president and chairman of Luzon Development Bank, where Bautista's multiple accounts were deposited, faced the Senate panel with Gerry Auson of LDB.

Mel Georgie Racela, officer-in-charge of the Anti-Money Laundering Council, and other representatives of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas also attended the hearing.

The former Comelec chair earlier faced an impeachment complaint over the allegations of his wife that he has amassed nearly P1 billion in hidden bank accounts.

But before the complaint prospered, Bautista announced his resignation and was replaced by Sheriff Abas. – Rappler.com