The network is expected to enable the transmission of government videos, photos, and data to even remote parts of the country, says Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar

Published 11:48 AM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte approved the roll-out of a Government Satellite Network during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, December 5, according to Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.

"I am pleased to announce that during the 20th Cabinet meeting, the President gave the nod for PCOO's 'Government Satellite Network' (GSN) in 2018," said Andanar in a statement sent on Wednesday.

The GSN will be implemented by the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

The network is expected to allow the transmitting of government-created content, such as video, photos, and audio even to remote areas in the Philippines and the rest of the world through "advanced satellite and IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) technology."

Two-way or multiple tele-conference communication and access to multiple television channels are other benefits the GSN is expected to provide to Filipinos, said Andanar.

He expressed confidence that if after all the legal work and bidding processes are "ironed out," the GSN can be rolled out to 42,000 barangay halls, PCOO attached agencies and offices nationwide in 6 months. – Rappler.com