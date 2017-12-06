General Rey Guerrero will reach the mandatory retirement age of 56 on December 17. There is no word yet if his term will be extended.

Published 2:12 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Appointments unanimously confirmed the appointment of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff General Rey Leonardo Guerrero on Wednesday, December 6, with only 11 days remaining before his retirement.

Guerrero will reach the mandatory retirement age of 56 on December 17. There is no word yet if his term will be extended.

Guerrero breezed through the confirmation process with some lawmakers lamenting his short term, but no one questioned the wisdom of his appointment.

Instead, the bicameral committee discussed changing the retirement age in the military.

The Commission on Appointments approve the promotion of 41 military officers including AFP chief General Rey Guerrero, Army chief LtGen Rolly Bautista, Nolcom chief LtGen Salamat, Eastmincom chief LtGen Madrigal @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/HZXkGxxJ6L — Carmela Fonbuena (@carmelafonbuena) December 6, 2017

The "Davao general" close to President Rodrigo Duterte was supposed to lead the military as early as June 2016 – when Año was supposed to retire early to lead the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) – and serve for 6 months.

But the Marawi siege forced Año to stay put until his retirement in October.

Duterte still pushed through with Guerrero's appointment. (READ: Duterte appoints general about to retire as next AFP chief)

Guerrero took the helm of the Philippine military as it shifted its focus from fighters inspired by the international terrorist network Islamic State (ISIS) to fighting communist rebels the government now tags as "terrorists."

This was Guerrero's turf. Before his appoitnment as chief of staff, Guerrero served as commanding general of the Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom), where communist rebels are reportedly concentrated. – Rappler.com