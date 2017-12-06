'Our camera as policemen is God, 'Yun ang pinaka-camera natin na tinitingnan tayo,' says PNP Drug Enforcement Group chief Joseph Adnol

Published 1:58 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Cops don't need body cameras – they only need God watching over them.

This was the sentiment of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) Director Chief Superintendent Joseph Adnol on Wednesday, December 6, reacting to uproar that cops should use body cameras on their third try in the drug war.

"For me, there really is no need for a body cam, our camera as policemen is God, 'yun ang pinaka-camera natin na tinitingnan tayo (He is our very camera who will watch over us)," Adnol told reporters in an interview.

This comes a day after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the PNP back to his landmark campaign the war against drugs after an almost two-month hiatus.

The campaign was suspended after a string of controversial teen killings in Caloocan, which sparked public outrage.

According to Adnol, the cameras are "not necessary", as they are not part of the "basic police equipage" prescribed by the PNP operations manual. Instead, he urged the public to put their trust on cops.

"For me, personally, we want to show that the people should trust their policemen there is no need for such body cam," he said.

Adnol nonetheless admitted that not all cops are clean, but he pointed to their internal cleansing program to handle them, not gadgets strapped over their shoulders in every police operation. – Rappler.com