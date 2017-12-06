MMDA Assistant General Manager Jojo Garcia says they expect to issue the resolution that would change the speed limit from 60 km/h to 50 km/h in 'a few weeks'

Published 4:45 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – EDSA will soon have a speed limit of 50 kilometers per hour (km/h), announced Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Assistant General Manager Jojo Garcia on Wednesday, December 6.

"Na-i-propose dito through sa congressional hearing namin na ibaba ang speed limit... from 60, binaba natin 'yan ng 50 kilometers per hour," Garcia told reporters in a press briefing.

(It was proposed here through a congressional hearing to lower the speed limit... from 60, we lowered it to 50 kilometers per hour.)

In a text message to Rappler, Garcia said they have yet to sign the resolution for its implementation.

"After signing the resolution. Maybe a few weeks [from now we will implement it]," he said. (READ: What you need to know about speed limits in the Philippines)

Asked for the rationale behind the reduced speed limit, Garcia said in the briefing that they want to prevent accidents along the country's busiest thoroughfare.

"Maraming aksidente. 'Yung mga trucks kailangan ng maintenance, meron pang overloading. So para sa safety," he added.

(There are a lot of accidents. Trucks need maintenance, and some of them are even overloading. So it's for safety.)

Garcia also pointed out that while most people are used to EDSA at a standstill, the highway is less congested late at night and before dawn. (READ: Duterte's EDSA traffic: Data say it's faster, drivers say nothing's changed) – Rappler.com