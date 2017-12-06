Doing so would 'prove the sincerity of the administration in correcting its policy on combatting illegal drugs,' the group says

Published 3:35 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After President Rodrigo Duterte made formal the return of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to his drug war, Magdalo party-list called on the police to "review and revise its rules of engagement."

"Conduct of drug operations must be improved. It should be ensured that they are carried out according to the law and with respect to human rights. Lalong mahalaga na malinis na ang hanay ng PNP bago ito magbalik sa giyera kontra-droga (It's even more important to clean the PNP's ranks before it returns to the drug war)," the group said in a statement on Wednesday, December 6.

Magdalo's members in Congress are part of the opposition.

In the House, it's Representative Gary Alejano, and in the Senate, it's Senator Antonio Trillanes IV. The two are vocal critics of Duterte and his drug war.

Since Duterte came into power, the PNP has been the de facto lead agency in the drug war. Police have killed more than 3,500 drug suspects in operations, arrested tens of thousands, and made more than a million "surrender" under Oplan Tokhang. (READ: The Impunity Series)

But the PNP was pulled out of the drug war following backlash over the deaths of two teenagers in Caloocan City at the hands of police. This was the second time they were pulled out of the drug war amid anger from the public.

In its statement, Magdalo pointed out that the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) was doing a good job in the drug war. The PDEA, on paper, is the lead agency for all drug operations. It was made the sole agency by Duterte at one point.

"However, with the bloody record of PNP in the drug war, it is but intuitive to be troubled and apprehensive on its return especially since we have not seen any substantial reforms made, nor have we heard of police officers involved in illegal acts properly held liable," said the group.

Magdalo said a revision of the PNP's rules of engagement would "prove the sincerity of the administration in correcting its policy on combatting illegal drugs."

The PNP, however, has yet to release its guidelines as it returns to the drug war. PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa earlier said he sees no need to change the guidelines. (READ: PNP drug enforcement chief: No need for body cameras, we have God) – Rappler.com