The proposal could be tested as early as Monday, December 11

Published 4:05 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A ban on driver-only cars will be tested for one EDSA lane, announced Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Assistant General Manager Jojo Garcia on Wednesday, December 6.

The proposal came from the Metro Manila Council, which consists of the capital region's mayors and the MMDA chairman.

Under the proposal, only cars with at least 2 people inside – including the driver – can use the "high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane."

The HOV lane will be the lane nearest to the center island, next to the motorcycle lane. It could be tested as early as Monday, December 11.

Garcia cited their data for the proposal, saying that at least 60% of cars that pass by EDSA only have drivers and zero passengers.

Authorities hope having the HOV lane would reduce traffic by encouraging carpooling.

If the proposal becomes final, MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago said violators would be fined P500 for "disregard of traffic signs." – Rappler.com