Published 3:10 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Jueteng whistleblower and former senatorial candidate Sandra Cam has been appointed member of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Board of Directors.

Cam confirmed to reporters on Wednesday, December 6 that she was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

She was in Malacañang to take her oath along with other new government appointees.

Cam was endorsed by Duterte as senatorial candidate during the 2016 elections. She, however, failed in her bid for a Senate seat.

Before her appointment, Cam had already been joining some foreign trips of the President's, including a trip to the Middle East as part of her "advocacy" for overseas Filipino workers.

Aside from Cam, Bong Suntay, president of the Philippine National Taxi Operators Association, was also appointed member of the PCSO Board of Directors.

Also joining Wednesday's mass oath-taking was former presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella who has been appointed Foreign Affairs Undersecretary. – Rappler.com