'We are hopeful that they will follow the lead of the PDEA, that previous operations in the past months have resulted to more apprehensions rather than alleged cases of extrajudicial killings,' says Commission on Human Rights Spokesperson Jackie de Guia

Published 5:55 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Wednesday, December 6, said it respects the prerogative of the Duterte administration to bring back the Philippine National Police (PNP) to the campaign against illegal drugs.

"The CHR will continue monitoring the campaign against drugs," CHR Spokesperson Jackie de Guia said in an interview with reporters on Wednesday.

She added: "We are hopeful that [the PNP] will follow the lead of the [Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency], that previous operations in the past months have resulted to more apprehensions rather than alleged cases of extrajudicial killings, and more on big-time suspects rather than small-time suspects."

Her statement came a day after President Rodrigo Duterte officially signed a memorandum order directing the PNP "to resume providing active support to the PDEA" in anti-drug operations.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque explained that "active support" means the PNP can "participate" in the campaign and that it will have to "consult" the PDEA on anti-drug operations.

De Guia said it's "encouraging" to note that the PDEA remains the lead agency of the drug war and the PNP "will only play a supportive role."

She noted that the PDEA has the expertise and the mandate to implement Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Asked if the PDEA is doing a better job when it comes to the drug war, De Guia answered: "There were fewer reported deaths when PDEA was taking the lead in the campaign against drugs and it also highlights that RA 9165 really puts PDEA at the forefront of implementing RA 9165."

She also urged the national government to strengthen the PDEA so it can take a "more aggressive role" in the campaign against illegal drugs.

"In the previous budget hearings, they have said that they have fewer manpower personnel and resources and therefore if we really want to have an honest-to-goodness drug campaign that will produce results, then we do encourage government to support PDEA," De Guia added.

She renewed the CHR's call for the PNP to provide them access to complete case folders, noting that while the commission has been granted copies of spot reports, they still need "other documents" as well.

The return of the PNP to the drug war, according to De Guia, also highlights the need for the creation of a joint task force that will make an audit or an inventory of cases of extrajudicial killings.

On cops using body cameras, De Guia said this is a "welcome development" since it will "allow openness and transparency in police operations."

But on Wednesday, PNP Drug Enforcement Group Director Chief Superintendent Joseph Adnol said "there really is no need for a body cam" because "our camera as policemen is God." – Rappler.com