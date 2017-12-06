Vice President Leni Robredo says it is important for the government to convey the message that it is fighting all forms of terrorism – a battle that goes beyond political colors

Published 3:50 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo said Wednesday, December 6, that she supports the proclamation of President Rodrigo Duterte declaring the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) as a terrorist organization.

“Kung iyong ginagawa ng New People’s Army ay mga terroristic activities, nararapat lamang na ideklara na terorista (If what the New People’s Army is doing are terroristic activities, then it is only right to declare them as terrorists),” Robredo told Bombo Radyo Isabela in an interview.

“Iyong lahat pong mga moves ng ating pamahalaan para isikwal iyong kaguluhan, para isikwal iyong mga illegal activities, para isikwal iyong terroristic activities, sang-ayon po tayo,” she added.

(All the government’s moves to break violence, illegal activities, and terroristic activities, we agree with them.)

Earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the move was because of the "continued violent acts of the CPP-NPA which sow and create a condition of widespread and extraordinary fear and panic among the populace."

Robredo said it is important for the government to deliver a message to the public saying it does not tolerate any terrorist activities, whether they be conducted by the CPP-NPA, the Abu Sayyaf Group, or the Islamic State (ISIS).

The Vice President added the fight against terrorism should go beyond political affiliations.

“Mahalaga sa ganitong laban ‘yong pagkakaisa nating mga Pilipino, mahalaga po sa ating laban. Kapag sinabi namang terroristic activities, wala ditong pulitika,” said Robredo.

(The unity of Filipinos is important in this fight. When we talk about terroristic activities, there is no politics here.)

“Kahit anong kulay mo sa pulitika, kailangan labanan talaga ito, kasi ito iyong makakasama talaga, hindi lang sa security natin, pero iyong kabuuang future ng ating bansa,” she said.

(Regardless of your political color, you really have to fight this because it is detrimental, not only to our security but the overall future of the country.)

After the President’s signing of the proclamation, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea directed Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II to file a petition with the appropriate regional trial court for the declaration of the CPP-NPA as a terrorist group.

A court decision is necessary since a proclamation from the President is not enough to classify the communists as terrorists. – Rappler.com