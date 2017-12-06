'Is it really that hard to get vehicle plates?' asks the House Speaker

Published 4:48 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Citing his apparent failure to solve the long-running problem of providing car registration plates, House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said he wanted Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante to quit his job.

“It’s been more than a year since you were appointed and cars still don’t have plate numbers. The most logical thing for you to do is resign. That means you cannot do your job,” said Alvarez in a press conference on the sidelines of a transportation committee hearing Wednesday, December 6.

“Is it really that hard to get vehicle plates? I was secretary of the the DOTC (Department of Transportation and Communication) before and I could not see any reason why we cannot give those plates. It’s a very simple problem,” added Alvarez, who noted that solving problem of plate numbers was among President Rodrigo Duterte’s promises in the 2016 campaign.

Alvarez said the solution to the plate number problem could be Galvante’s resignation.

The LTO explained that the procurement of the car plates was delayed because no budget was provided for 2016 and 2017. The last procurement contract signed in 2014, covers plates until 2018. But this deal is being questioned before a court. – Rappler.com