Reporters covering the judiciary stand behind colleague Jomas Canlas, who recently testified in the House justice committee hearing on the impeachment case against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno

Published 6:12 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno on Wednesday, December 6, slammed the reported threats against a reporter who testified in an impeachment hearing against her.

“The Chief Justice joins the call for concerned authorities to investigate the act of intimidation against Mr Jomar Canlas, and ensure that he and other journalists are protected and are able to work without fear of reprisal,” said Sereno in a statement read by her spokesperson, lawyer Josa Deinla.

Canlas, a Manila Times reporter who covers the judiciary, was among the resource persons for one of the issues raised against Sereno in an impeachment complaint filed by lawyer Larry Gadon.

Gadon had initially cited Canlas’ story about disagreements within the Supreme Court over an allegedly falsified temporary restraining order issued by Sereno. Gadon initially claimed that he spoke to Canlas, then Supreme Court employees, and later, Justice Teresita Leonardo-de Castro through a common friend.

During a November 27 hearing, Canlas contradicted Gadon and said that De Castro was not his for the news report on the supposed rift in the SC. He also declined to name his source, citing Republic Act (RA) 53.

After Canlas' statement, Gadon denied that he talked to Canlas.

After his testimony, Canlas received death threats through text message.

“The Chief Justice and the entire Supreme Court have consistently upheld the freedom of media practitioners including their right to be secure in their persons, as with every citizen. As she has stated before, it is the duty of the courts to ‘ensure that the media may shine a light, where and when needed, by protecting the crucial freedoms that ensure independence of the press,’” said Sereno through Deinla.

The Justice and Court Reporters Association (JUCRA), in a statement, condemned the threats on Canlas’ life.

“As vanguards of truth in the Justice and Judiciary beat, we stand behind Jomar against this act of cowardice and attack on our constitutionally enshrined freedom of the press,” JUCRA said.

Citing reports, Deinla said Canlas has since been granted protective custody by the National Bureau of Investigation. – Rappler.com