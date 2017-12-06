#WalangPasok: Class, work suspensions, Friday, December 8
MANILA, Philippines (4th UPDATE) – Here is a list of schools where work and classes have been suspended for Friday, December 8, in observance of various occasions:
Metro Manila
- Colegio de San Juan de Letran - classes and office work, Feast of the Immaculate Conception
- University of Santo Tomas - classes and office work, Feast of the Immaculate Conception
- Taguig City - special non-working day, cityhood anniversary
Luzon
- Agoo, La Union - special non-working day, 439th founding anniversary of the municipality
- Antipolo City - special non-working day, 426th founding anniversary of the city
- University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi - classes and office work, Feast of the Immaculate Conception
Mindanao
- Holy Cross of Davao College - Feast of the Immaculate Conception
