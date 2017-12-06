(4th UPDATE) Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas and schools where work and classes have been suspended for Friday, December 8

December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (4th UPDATE) – Here is a list of schools where work and classes have been suspended for Friday, December 8, in observance of various occasions:

Metro Manila

Colegio de San Juan de Letran - classes and office work, Feast of the Immaculate Conception

University of Santo Tomas - classes and office work, Feast of the Immaculate Conception

Taguig City - special non-working day, cityhood anniversary

Luzon

Agoo, La Union - special non-working day, 439th founding anniversary of the municipality

Antipolo City - special non-working day, 426th founding anniversary of the city

University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi - classes and office work, Feast of the Immaculate Conception

Mindanao

Holy Cross of Davao College - Feast of the Immaculate Conception

