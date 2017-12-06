'Based on rules, all the denials she submitted will be treated as a mere scrap of paper because she did not swear to its truthfulness before the committee,' the Speaker warns of the Chief Justice

Published 10:05 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The House justice committee has yet to hold another week’s worth of hearings on the impeachment complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, but Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez already thinks the inquiry they have done so far has revealed that Sereno’s denials “have no basis.”

The committee, to date, has held 6 hearings to determine probable cause in an impeachment complaint filed by lawyer Larry Gadon against Sereno.

In determining probable cause, the committee has invited witnesses and resource persons to expound on allegations made by Gadon. (READ: How Sereno answered her impeachment complaint)

“Nakita naman natin na, dahan-dahan, lumalabas ang katotohanan. 'Yung mga denials nung naakusahan ay dahan-dahan nakikita natin na wala rin basehan ang kanyang denials,” said Alvarez in a press conference.

(We see that, slowly, the truth is coming you. The denials of the accused are slowly showing us that they have no basis.)

Gadon wants Sereno impeached because she allegedly curtailed the authority of the Supreme Court en banc, spent the court’s funds for her "extravagant" lifestyle, among others.

Thus far, the committe has heard Supreme Court personalities, including Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo-de Castro. Other justices are expected to appear as resource persons as well.

Serenohas has declined to attend the hearing, and has asked the committee to allow her lawyers to represent her. The committee did not allow her lawyers to participate.

Alvarez thinks this is a problem.

"That’s a big problem because, based on rules, all the denials she submitted will be treated as a mere scrap of paper because she did not swear to its truthfulness before the committee and she was not subjected to cross examination," said the Speaker, referring to Sereno’s replies filed with the commmittee.

Committee chairman Reynaldo Umali had earlier hoped for the committee to vote on probable cause by December 11, but justices are expected to testify on December 11 yet, forcing Umali to push back the schedule.

He expects the vote to happen by January 2018 at the latest. The House plenary will then vote to reject or accept the committee’s decision on whether to reject the complaint or impeach Sereno.

Should Sereno be impeached, the Senate, sitting as the impeachment court, will try her. – Rappler.com