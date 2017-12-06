Doctors of the Philippine Children's Medical Center who administered the controversial vaccine assure the police of their help

Published 8:10 PM, December 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Members of the Quezon City Police District who availed themselves of free dengue vaccination in September this year should not worry about possible adverse effects, said the chief of Quezon City Police District Health Service.

Chief Inspector Josephine Nandu said that after a meeting with doctors of the Philippine Children's Medical Center (PCMC), whose doctors administered the vaccines, she was assured that because only the first of the 3 doses of Dengvaxia was given, the full effect of the vaccine would not be experienced.

Sanofi Pastuer admitted in a media briefing in Manila Monday, December 4, that continued tests over the years showed those who got the vaccine for preventive purposes – or those who had not been infected with dengue before – faced the risk of getting severe dengue. (READ: Sanofi: Dengvaxia not guaranteed to prevent dengue)

Nandu said 800 cops and 533 civilians availed themselves of the free vaccines in September.

The second dose was scheduled to be injected in February 2018. That has now been cancelled since the producer of Dengvaxia, pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur, was ordered by Food and Drug Administration to pull the vaccine out of the market. (READ: FDA orders market pullout of Dengvaxia vaccine)

The chief inspector also clarified reports about the vaccinated pregnant cop, who claimed she was worried for her baby's life. Nandu said the cop, who was not named, availed herself of the vaccine prior to getting pregnant.

Nandu said she had since talked to the policewoman and the latter acknowledged she was warned not to get pregnant for 3 months after she was injected with the vaccine.

For monitoring, the QCPD asked all the police and civilians who were given the first dose of Dengvaxia to report to Camp Caringal on Sunday, December 10. All the recipients will be profiled and given new cards, which would serve as proof that they availed themselves of the vaccine.

"They will be given cards so that, if they feel any symptoms [of dengue], they will be accommodated by PCMC for free," Nandu said. "But, so far, no one is worried," she added.

Sanofi was asked during its press con on Monday if it would shoulder the costs of individuals who might contract severe dengue after having received the vaccine. The company only said it was collaborating with the DOH and would continue to monitor cases.

Others districts also got Dengvaxia

Meanwhile, based on records of the Philippine National Police, cops from other precincts were also vaccinated with Dengvaxia.

A list provided by Quezon City Police District Health Section showed that police from other districts also availed of the Dengvaxia vaccine aside from the 1,333 Quezon City police and civilians.

These groups were from Camp Crame, Southern Police District in Taguig, Bagong Diwa, Culiat, Capinpin, Florendo in La Union, Sta Rosa, Camp Olivas in Pampanga, DILG and Bilibid

The list showed that a total of 14,782 recipients – policemen and their dependents and civilians who just walked in during the vaccine drive.

Quezon City Police District Health Section however clarified that the QCPD was the first to avail of the vaccination. – Rappler.com