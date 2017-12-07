LOOK: House OKs pay hike for soldiers, cops on 2nd reading
MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives on Wednesday, December 6, approved on second reading a House Joint Resolution (HJR) 18 that would pave the way for an increase in the base pay of uniformed personnel in government.
HJR 18 applies to all military personnel under the Department of National Defense, and all uniformed personnel under the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority.
The measure is sponsored by House leaders including Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas, and Minority Leader Danilo Suarez. Appropriations committee chairman Karlos Nograles and lawmakers Johnny Pimentel, Harlin Neil Abayon III, Ruffy Biazon, Gary Alejano, John Bertiz, Marlyn Alonte, Arthur Yap, and Salvador Belaro Jr, complete the list of resolution sponsors.
The increase in the base pay of candidate soldiers up to the rank of chief master sergeant in the military and their equivalent ranks in the other agencies will be fully implemented beginning January 1, 2018.
The increase in the base pay for the ranks of First Master Sargeant to General and their equavalent ranks in the DILG, PCG, and NAMRIA will be implemented in two years beginning January 1, 2018.
Hazard pay for uniformed personnel will also be fixed at P540 a month, according to the resolution.
In late September, Malacañang endorsed a budget department resolution for soldier and police's pay hikes.
The base pay schedule for uniformed personnel, implemented over two years, is as follows:
From January 1, 2018
|DND
|DILG
|PCG
|NAMRIA
|Monthly Base Pay
|BJMP and BFP
|PNP and PPSC
|Candidate Soldier
|Candidate Coastguardsan
|18,587
|Private
|Fire/Jail Officer I
|Police Officer I
|Apprentice Seaman/Seaman Third Class
|Apprentice Seaman/Seaman Third Class
|29,668
|Private First Class
|Seaman Second Class
|Seaman Second Class
|30,261
|Corporal
|Fire/Jail Officer II
|Police Officer II
|Seaman First Class
|Seaman First Class
|30,867
|Sergeant
|Petty Officer III
|Petty Officer III
|31,484
|Staff Sergeant
|Fire/Jail Officer III
|Police Officer III
|Petty Officer II
|Petty Officer II
|32,114
|Technical Sergeant
|Petty Officer I
|Petty Officer I
|32,756
|Master Sergeant
|Senior Fire/Jail Officer I
|Senior Police Officer I
|Chief Petty Officer
|Chief Petty Officer
|33,411
|Senior Master Sergeant
|Senior Fire/Jail Officer II
|Senior Police Officer II
|Senior Chief Petty Officer
|Senior Chief Petty Officer
|34,079
|Chief Master Sergeant
|Senior Fire/Jail Officer III
|Senior Police Officer III
|Master Chief Petty Officer
|Master Chief Petty Officer
|34,761
|First Chief Master Sergeant
|Senior Fire/Jail Officer IV
|Senior Police Officer IV
|First Master Chief Petty Officer
|First Master Chief Petty Officer
|35,456
|Cadet
|Cadet
|Cadet
|35,456
|Probationary Second Lieutenant
|35,456
|Second Lieutenant
|Ensign
|Ensign
|39,356
|First Lieutenant
|Inspector
|Inspector
|Lieutenant Junior Grade
|Lieutenant Junior Grade
|43,685
|Captain
|Senior Inspector
|Senior Inspector
|Lieutenant senior Grade
|Lieutenant senior Grade
|49,801
|Major
|Chief Inspector
|Chief Inspector
|Lieutenant Commander
|Lieutenant Commander
|54,799
|Lieutenant Colonel
|Superintendent
|Superintendent
|Commander
|Commander
|61,375
|Colonel
|Senior Superintendent
|Senior Superintendent
|Captain
|Captain
|68,740
|Brigadier General
|Chief Superintendent
|Chief Superintendent
|Commodore
|Commodore
|76,988
|Major General
|Director
|Director
|Rear Admiral
|Rear Admiral
|86,227
|Vice Admiral
|Vice Admiral
|96,574
|Lieutenant General
|Deputy Director General
|Admiral
|Admiral
|108,163
|General
|Director General
|121,143
From January 1, 2019
|DND
|DILG
|PCG
|NAMRIA
|Monthly Base Pay
|BJMP and BFP
|PNP and PPSC
|Candidate Soldier
|Candidate Coastguardsan
|18,587
|Private
|Fire/Jail Officer I
|Police Officer I
|Apprentice Seaman/Seaman Third Class
|Apprentice Seaman/Seaman Third Class
|29,668
|Private First Class
|Seaman Second Class
|Seaman Second Class
|30,261
|Corporal
|Fire/Jail Officer II
|Police Officer II
|Seaman First Class
|Seaman First Class
|30,867
|Sergeant
|Petty Officer III
|Petty Officer III
|31,484
|Staff Sergeant
|Fire/Jail Officer III
|Police Officer III
|Petty Officer II
|Petty Officer II
|32,114
|Technical Sergeant
|Petty Officer I
|Petty Officer I
|32,756
|Master Sergeant
|Senior Fire/Jail Officer I
|Senior Police Officer I
|Chief Petty Officer
|Chief Petty Officer
|33,411
|Senior Master Sergeant
|Senior Fire/Jail Officer II
|Senior Police Officer II
|Senior Chief Petty Officer
|Senior Chief Petty Officer
|34,079
|Chief Master Sergeant
|Senior Fire/Jail Officer III
|Senior Police Officer III
|Master Chief Petty Officer
|Master Chief Petty Officer
|34,761
|First Chief Master Sergeant
|Senior Fire/Jail Officer IV
|Senior Police Officer IV
|First Master Chief Petty Officer
|First Master Chief Petty Officer
|38,368
|Cadet
|Cadet
|Cadet
|38,368
|Probationary Second Lieutenant
|38,368
|Second Lieutenant
|Ensign
|Ensign
|43,829
|First Lieutenant
|Inspector
|Inspector
|Lieutenant Junior Grade
|Lieutenant Junior Grade
|49,528
|Captain
|Senior Inspector
|Senior Inspector
|Lieutenant senior Grade
|Lieutenant senior Grade
|56,582
|Major
|Chief Inspector
|Chief Inspector
|Lieutenant Commander
|Lieutenant Commander
|62,555
|Lieutenant Colonel
|Superintendent
|Superintendent
|Commander
|Commander
|71,313
|Colonel
|Senior Superintendent
|Senior Superintendent
|Captain
|Captain
|80,583
|Brigadier General
|Chief Superintendent
|Chief Superintendent
|Commodore
|Commodore
|91,058
|Major General
|Director
|Director
|Rear Admiral
|Rear Admiral
|102,896
|Vice Admiral
|Vice Admiral
|114,235
|Lieutenant General
|Deputy Director General
|Admiral
|Admiral
|125,574
|General
|Director General
|149,785
The resolution passed on 2nd reading after a 3-hour debate on the floor. Act Teachers Representative Antonio Tinio moved to amend the resolution to cover all government employees, but Nograles rejected it.
Nograles did approve an amendment to suspend pension indexation only up to January 1, 2019 or earlier, if a new pension reform law is passed.
Its counterpart measure in the Senate recently hurdled the committee level.
A hike in soldier and cops’ salaries was among President Rodrigo Duterte campaign promises in the 2016 elections.
Read the full resolution here:
– Rappler.com