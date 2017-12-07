The measure covers other uniformed personnel as well, such as the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, and the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives on Wednesday, December 6, approved on second reading a House Joint Resolution (HJR) 18 that would pave the way for an increase in the base pay of uniformed personnel in government.

HJR 18 applies to all military personnel under the Department of National Defense, and all uniformed personnel under the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority.

The measure is sponsored by House leaders including Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas, and Minority Leader Danilo Suarez. Appropriations committee chairman Karlos Nograles and lawmakers Johnny Pimentel, Harlin Neil Abayon III, Ruffy Biazon, Gary Alejano, John Bertiz, Marlyn Alonte, Arthur Yap, and Salvador Belaro Jr, complete the list of resolution sponsors.

The increase in the base pay of candidate soldiers up to the rank of chief master sergeant in the military and their equivalent ranks in the other agencies will be fully implemented beginning January 1, 2018.

The increase in the base pay for the ranks of First Master Sargeant to General and their equavalent ranks in the DILG, PCG, and NAMRIA will be implemented in two years beginning January 1, 2018.

Hazard pay for uniformed personnel will also be fixed at P540 a month, according to the resolution.

In late September, Malacañang endorsed a budget department resolution for soldier and police's pay hikes.

The base pay schedule for uniformed personnel, implemented over two years, is as follows:

From January 1, 2018

DND DILG PCG NAMRIA Monthly Base Pay BJMP and BFP PNP and PPSC Candidate Soldier Candidate Coastguardsan 18,587 Private Fire/Jail Officer I Police Officer I Apprentice Seaman/Seaman Third Class Apprentice Seaman/Seaman Third Class 29,668 Private First Class Seaman Second Class Seaman Second Class 30,261 Corporal Fire/Jail Officer II Police Officer II Seaman First Class Seaman First Class 30,867 Sergeant Petty Officer III Petty Officer III 31,484 Staff Sergeant Fire/Jail Officer III Police Officer III Petty Officer II Petty Officer II 32,114 Technical Sergeant Petty Officer I Petty Officer I 32,756 Master Sergeant Senior Fire/Jail Officer I Senior Police Officer I Chief Petty Officer Chief Petty Officer 33,411 Senior Master Sergeant Senior Fire/Jail Officer II Senior Police Officer II Senior Chief Petty Officer Senior Chief Petty Officer 34,079 Chief Master Sergeant Senior Fire/Jail Officer III Senior Police Officer III Master Chief Petty Officer Master Chief Petty Officer 34,761 First Chief Master Sergeant Senior Fire/Jail Officer IV Senior Police Officer IV First Master Chief Petty Officer First Master Chief Petty Officer 35,456 Cadet Cadet Cadet 35,456 Probationary Second Lieutenant 35,456 Second Lieutenant Ensign Ensign 39,356 First Lieutenant Inspector Inspector Lieutenant Junior Grade Lieutenant Junior Grade 43,685 Captain Senior Inspector Senior Inspector Lieutenant senior Grade Lieutenant senior Grade 49,801 Major Chief Inspector Chief Inspector Lieutenant Commander Lieutenant Commander 54,799 Lieutenant Colonel Superintendent Superintendent Commander Commander 61,375 Colonel Senior Superintendent Senior Superintendent Captain Captain 68,740 Brigadier General Chief Superintendent Chief Superintendent Commodore Commodore 76,988 Major General Director Director Rear Admiral Rear Admiral 86,227 Vice Admiral Vice Admiral 96,574 Lieutenant General Deputy Director General Admiral Admiral 108,163 General Director General 121,143

From January 1, 2019

DND DILG PCG NAMRIA Monthly Base Pay BJMP and BFP PNP and PPSC Candidate Soldier Candidate Coastguardsan 18,587 Private Fire/Jail Officer I Police Officer I Apprentice Seaman/Seaman Third Class Apprentice Seaman/Seaman Third Class 29,668 Private First Class Seaman Second Class Seaman Second Class 30,261 Corporal Fire/Jail Officer II Police Officer II Seaman First Class Seaman First Class 30,867 Sergeant Petty Officer III Petty Officer III 31,484 Staff Sergeant Fire/Jail Officer III Police Officer III Petty Officer II Petty Officer II 32,114 Technical Sergeant Petty Officer I Petty Officer I 32,756 Master Sergeant Senior Fire/Jail Officer I Senior Police Officer I Chief Petty Officer Chief Petty Officer 33,411 Senior Master Sergeant Senior Fire/Jail Officer II Senior Police Officer II Senior Chief Petty Officer Senior Chief Petty Officer 34,079 Chief Master Sergeant Senior Fire/Jail Officer III Senior Police Officer III Master Chief Petty Officer Master Chief Petty Officer 34,761 First Chief Master Sergeant Senior Fire/Jail Officer IV Senior Police Officer IV First Master Chief Petty Officer First Master Chief Petty Officer 38,368 Cadet Cadet Cadet 38,368 Probationary Second Lieutenant 38,368 Second Lieutenant Ensign Ensign 43,829 First Lieutenant Inspector Inspector Lieutenant Junior Grade Lieutenant Junior Grade 49,528 Captain Senior Inspector Senior Inspector Lieutenant senior Grade Lieutenant senior Grade 56,582 Major Chief Inspector Chief Inspector Lieutenant Commander Lieutenant Commander 62,555 Lieutenant Colonel Superintendent Superintendent Commander Commander 71,313 Colonel Senior Superintendent Senior Superintendent Captain Captain 80,583 Brigadier General Chief Superintendent Chief Superintendent Commodore Commodore 91,058 Major General Director Director Rear Admiral Rear Admiral 102,896 Vice Admiral Vice Admiral 114,235 Lieutenant General Deputy Director General Admiral Admiral 125,574 General Director General 149,785

The resolution passed on 2nd reading after a 3-hour debate on the floor. Act Teachers Representative Antonio Tinio moved to amend the resolution to cover all government employees, but Nograles rejected it.

Nograles did approve an amendment to suspend pension indexation only up to January 1, 2019 or earlier, if a new pension reform law is passed.

Its counterpart measure in the Senate recently hurdled the committee level.

A hike in soldier and cops’ salaries was among President Rodrigo Duterte campaign promises in the 2016 elections.

Read the full resolution here:

