Police say the shabu and the firearms were seized from 4 houses owned by supporters of the late Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr, who was killed in a bloody drug raid

Published 2:20 PM, December 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Police raided on Wednesday, December 6, 4 homes linked to the Parojinog clan in Ozamiz City, seizing 10 kilograms (kg) of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, and firearms.

According to the initial police report obtained by Rappler, cops first searched the home of Melodia and Gaudencio Malingin, where they found 8 kg of suspected shabu. Cops also seized rolled aluminum foil.

They then discovered around 2 kg of suspected shabu, a steel vault, an airsoft rifle, and one long magazine from the house of a certain Maychell Parojinog Gumapac.

The total 10 kg in suspected shabu seized by the cops have a street value of P50 million based on Philippine National Police (PNP) estimates.

In another house, where Manuelito, Rizalina, and June Francisco supposedly stay, cops found one M4 Boost Master, 3 short M16 magazines, one bandolier, 90 pieces of M16 live ammo, an N2 rifle grenade launcher, 3 M203 live ammo, and 20 empty M16 cartridges.

Obtained from the last home, where Ricardo and Christopher Parojinog reportedly stay, were one M16 rifle, one steel short magazine, 19 5.56-caliber live ammo, and one hand grenade.

The raids were overseen by Ozamiz City Police Director Chief Inspector Jovie Espenido.

Only the Malingins were captured from the evening raids, while the rest are still at large. According to police, all of them are supporters of the late Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr, who was killed in a bloody drug raid last July.

The late mayor's children, suspended Ozamiz City Vice Mayor Nova Princess and her brother Reynaldo Jr, remain under police custody. (READ: The Parojinogs and the tangled webs they wove)

The drug haul comes just a day after President Rodrigo Duterte brought back the PNP to his landmark war on drugs, under the instruction that they must follow the lead of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA). – Rappler.com