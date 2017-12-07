Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III says the OFW ID will still be given for free

Published 3:49 PM, December 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) may now register at the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) online portal to avail of the much-awaited OFW identification card.

“This is only the first phase of implementation and will cater to our Balik-Manggagawa (BM) until the system is ready for all OFWs. We are doing this to secure the database and for further improvements in the system,” said DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III on Thursday, December 7.

The initial implementation serves as President Rodrigo Duterte’s “gift” to OFWs returning home for the Christmas season, DOLE said.

Vacationing OFWs under the BM program should log-in to their BM Online accounts to apply for the ID.

They can also create an account with the iDOLE One-Stop Online Facility or at iDOLE.ph. Those applying for an ID through the website should input their latest and valid Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) to avail the service.

Bello reminded that the ID will be given for free since funds of the Overseas Workers Welfare Association (OWWA) will be used to finance the printing

DOLE eyes the ID and the online portal as a tool to limit the burden of OFWs transacting with different government agencies.

The iDOLE system inter-links DOLE, the Department of Foreign Affairs, Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, OWWA and the Bureau of Immigration for the first phase of implementation.

The ID card previously caused confusion among OFWs after the agency launched the ID without specific guidelines. – Rappler.com