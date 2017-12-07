Justice Secretary Aguirre also signs a Department Order directing prosecutors to take the necessary steps pursuant to Duterte's proclamation

Published 9:10 PM, December 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Prosecutors of the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a motion to cancel the bail bonds of 9 National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDF) consultants. This, after President Rodrigo Duterte declared the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA) a terrorist organization.

Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes confirmed that the DOJ is canceling the bail, and seeking the rearrest of the following:

Benito Tiamzon Wilma Tiamzon Ruben Saluta Ernesto Lorenzo Adelberto Silva Renante Gamara Tirso Alcantara Winona Birondo Alexander Birondo

Benito and Wilma Tiamzon, alleged top leaders of the CPP who were arrested during the time of then president Benigno Aquino III, were released in August 2016 to join the peace talks in Oslo. (READ: Benito Tiamzon: Writer, organizer, party man)

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II also signed Department Order 779 directing the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) to file the necessary application or petition before the courts, pursuant to Duterte’s declaration. (READ: FAST FACTS: The CPP-NPA-NDF and the Oslo talks)

Charges of violation of Republic Act (RA) No. 9372 or the Human Security Act will be applied against the NDF consultants.

“The OPG is also directed to request assistance from the concerned agencies and to submit regular reports of the actions taken in the implementation of this order,” Aguirre said.

Duterte signed Proclamation No. 374 on December 5 identifying the CPP-NPA as terrorists under Republic Act (RA) No. 10168 or the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act.

The military said they will "fully execute and perform its mandate without reservation and restrictions." – Rappler.com