Director Julius Sol Jamero is attacked in Talisay City, and is now in a hospital in Bacolod

Published 7:30 AM, December 08, 2017

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – The provincial director of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) here was shot in Barangay Zone 12 in Talisay City Thursday night, December 7.

Police identified the victim as 45-year-old Julius Sol Jamero of Menlo Heights, Talisay.

The victim was onboard on his Isuzu Crosswind when he was waylaid and shot by an unidentified gunman, police said.

Superintendent Adonis Rosales, Talisay City Police Station chief, said in an interview with Aksyon Radyo Bacolod that the victim sustained 7 gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital in neighboring Bacolod City.

Recovered from the crime scene were 7 empty shells of .45 caliber pistol.

Police have yet to establish the motive of the incident. Investigation is ongoing. – Rappler.com