Tabaqueños elevate the sikad-sikad and brighten the city plaza with festive lights in their 'Paint My Love' Christmas village

Published 8:00 AM, December 09, 2017

ALBAY, Philippines – In the Christmas village in Tabaco city, the local sikad-sikad (pedicab) takes center stage as Santa Claus’ ride of choice.

Tabaqueños have flocked to the city plaza to see the “Paint My Love Christmas Village” theme rendered by local businessmen participating in the annual display, all vying for the title of best design.

Aside from Santa and his jazzed-up ride, the village strives to reflect this year's theme, as shown in its 50-foot Christmas tree made of hearts.

A sudden downpour did not deter people from witnessing the lighting of the Christmas village.

“Even with heavy rainfall, you remain to see the lighting event of our Christmas village. It’s full of symbolism but the objective is that Christ is the King. Christ should reign in our heart always,” Tabaco Mayor Krisel Lagman-Luistro told the people gathered at the city plaza that night.

For several years now, the city government of Tabaco has been using pedicabs in place of reindeer in the Christmas village as a way of honoring the thousands of pedicab drivers in the city.

Tabaco City is known as the “Padyak Capital” of the Philippines. The sikad-sikad has served Tabaqueños for decades.

The sikad-sikad of Tabaco is like other pedicabs – a bicycle with a side car – but what sets it apart is that each one is handcrafted by Tabaco smiths and metal workers.

The local pedicab has become a symbol of the hardworking Tabaqueño. It also symbolizes Tabaqueños' strength, innovation, and commitment to a clean environment clean. – Rappler.com