The Department of Health says among the common causes for the deaths from May to December are pneumonia, sepsis, cardiovascular diseases, and acute gastroenteritis

Published 12:02 PM, December 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) recorded a total of 86 deaths in evacuation centers for displaced residents of war-stricken Marawi City from May 23 to early December.

“A total of 86 deaths were recorded at these facilities from May 23 up to the present, with common causes being pneumonia, sepsis, cardiovascular diseases, acute gastroenteritis, and prematurity,” the DOH said in a statement on Friday, December 8.

According to the DOH Health Emergency Management Bureau, 76 evacuation centers are being used by 2,532 families or 8,574 individuals. (WATCH: Marawi: 153 days of war)

The DOH bureau said the Marawi siege displaced 77,955 families or 367,990 individuals. But presently, 18,801 families or 106,598 individuals from 40 Marawi barangays were already able to return home.

The department also announced it was stepping up efforts to help rebuild Marawi. The rehabilitation of the city’s health system is a top priority of DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III.

The DOH is providing free medical check-ups for internally displaced persons from Marawi, whether they are in evacuation centers or are based in their homes.

It is also conducting psychological intervention measures to help address the mental health needs of the residents.

The DOH said the Amai Pakpak Medical Center and the Dr Abdullah Hospital are operating 24/7, while residents may also avail of health services in 22 barangay health stations and outposts in Marawi.

The DOH has so far spent P 222,388,985.61 on health assistance in Marawi.

The national government estimates around P50 billion will be needed to restore the city, with P2.7 billion eyed for the comprehensive reconstruction of Marawi’s health facilities. (WATCH: Marawi in 360: The Cost of War)

“The DOH assures the people of Marawi that it will not waver in its efforts to rehabilitate the city through ensuring that their health needs are met on a day-to- day basis,” said Duque. – Rappler.com