Published 1:49 PM, December 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has earmarked P1 billion to assist victims of the Marawi City crisis in their recovery through livelihood opportunities.

DSWD officer-in-charge Emmanuel Leyco said that the funds are under the agency’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), which gives capital and technical assistance to indigents who aspire to set up their own small businesses.

“Even those still inside evacuation centers will be assisted so that they can have their own livelihood,” Leyco said in Filipino during a chance interview on Friday, December 8.

According to the acting DSWD chief, the cash grant will range from P10,000 to P30,000 – the usual amount given by the program under regular circumstances.

He noted, however, that they will check if they can increase the amount to better fit the needs of the evacuees who lost their homes and properties after 5 long months of battle between the military and terrorists.

Aside from the SLP, the DSWD’s cash-for-work program continues so that those affected can have an immediate source of income in the early stages of recovery. (READ: Marawi evacuees who lost homes will get free housing units – HUDCC)

Leyco also announced that they have opened an operation center in Barangay Tampilong where victims can apply for all the programs of the department such as the SLP, social pension for indigent seniors, and feeding programs. It is also open to address the queries of returning evacuees.

The center, which he will formally open on Tuesday, December 19, will be available to help from 8 am to 5 pm, 7 days a week.

Over a month since Marawi City’s liberation, rehabilitation continues.

Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) Chairperson Eduardo del Rosario said that the post-conflict assessment is ongoing and is expected to be completed by December 18.

The results of the assessment, along with the city and the provincial master plan, will be given to the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA).

NEDA has been tasked to formulate a comprehensive plan for the city’s recovery. (READ: From Yolanda to Marawi: What gov't must consider in rehabilitation)

Based on Del Rosario’s order released in November, the plan must be completed by March 21, 2018. – Rappler.com