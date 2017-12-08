Edilberto del Carmen, who claims that his real name is Angel Ferdinand Marcos Marcos, says he's also in possession of original treaties entered into by the United States

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Policemen arrested a man, who claimed to be the son of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos, in his rented villa at a leisure park here on Friday, December 8, for possession of high-powered rifles and short firearms and explosives.

Chief Inspector Rommel Labalan, head of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Pampanga, identified the arrested person as Edilberto del Carmen, who claimed that his real name was Angel Ferdinand M. Marcos and that he was 75 years old.

CIDG-Pampanga operatives proceeded to the villa located at 643 Rose Garden inside Fontana Leisure Park around 8:30 am to serve the search warrant issued by by Judge Ana Marie Joson-Viterbo of the Cabanatuan Regional Trial Court Branch 24. Del Carmen is facing charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Labalan said they confiscated 3 5.56mm automatic rifles, a caliber 9mm sub-machinegun, a caliber .22 pistol, 5 pieces of MK2 hand grenades, various magazines, and hundreds of rounds of bullets for different calibers at Del Carmen’s residence.

Del Carmen failed to show pertinent documents for the firearms and explosives.

The suspect’s American companion, identified as Umberto Narciso Caresia Varagnolo, 52, was also arrested for alleged obstruction of justice.

Policemen found 8 pieces of what looked like $100 bills made of hard paper-like material.

Labalan said they would coordinate with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to know about the nature of the bills.

A metal chest containing several smaller metal boxes inscribed with “Property of the United States of America” was also found inside the villa.

Del Carmen told investigators they contained sensitive and highly-classified documents, like obligations of the United States and original copies of treaties, including the Treaty of Versailles.

When interrogated, Del Carmen claimed that his real first name was Angel Ferdinand, his middle name as Marcos and his last name as Marcos. He said he was the only son of the late President with one Rosalinda Marcos from Aringay, La Union, He said that he was born during World War II, on April 5, 1942.

Asked about his occupation, Del Carmen claimed to be the secretary-general of a certain Global Infrastructure Development and International Finance Agency, which, according to him, was a specialized agency of the United Nations (UN).

He presented an identification card to the police, showing that he was a UN “ambassador for peace” dealing with “investment regulatory board for Africa, Asia, USA and all refugee(s) world wide including economic refugee(s) for Office of United Nation Ambassador and humanitarian envoy for African Refugee Office, for Philippine Affairs.”

But when asked to produce his assignment or appointment papers from the UN, the suspect failed to show any.

CIDG investigators said there were several complaints of violation of Batas Pambansa 22 (Bouncing Checks Law) against Del Carmen.

As of posting, police are preparing to initially file charges for violation of RA 10591 for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and violation of RA 9516 for possession of explosives against Del Carmen. A case of obstruction of justice was also being readied against Varagnolo. – Rappler.com