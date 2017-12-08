The retired justice was 88 years old

Published 7:53 PM, December 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Retired Justice Flerida Ruth Romero died on Friday, December 8, the Supreme Court (SC) announced. She was 88.

Romero retired in August 1999, after sitting in the High Court for almost 8 years, having been appointed in October 1991.

Before being appointed to the SC by President Corazon Aquino, Romero was secretary general of the 1986 Constitutional Commission and professor at the University of the Philippines College of Law. She also served as director of the UP Law Center.

The SC Public Information Office said it would announce wake details. – Rappler.com