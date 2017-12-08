PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar says government officials should know about the Duterte administration's commitment to protect media workers

Published 7:30 AM, December 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential Communication Secretary Martin Andanar hit Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Assistant General Manager Jojo Garcia for joking that journalists who write negatively about the government should be targets of Oplan Tokhang.

"The PCOO (Presidential Communications Operations Office), as co-chairman of the PTFoMS, will not tolerate such irresponsible and threatening remarks," said Andanar on Friday, December 8.

PTFoMS stands for Presidential Task Force on Media Security.

Its head, Undersecretary Joel Egco, had previously criticized Garcia for the "horrible joke."

Andanar said that officials like Garcia should be aware of the government's resolve to protect journalists, even those who write critically of the administration.

"Government officials should be aware that there is an AO1 (Administrative Order No 1)...that protects media men and women," said Andanar.

The administrative order creating the task force was signed by Duterte in October 2016.

But statements against the media, whether threatening their life or their credibility, have been made by officials of the Duterte government, including the President himself. (READ: Duterte on killings: Corrupt journalists asked for it)

Despite this, Duterte has also asked his ardent supporters to stop threatening media.

His own spokesman, Secretary Harry Roque, has threatened to throw hollow blocks at those critical of Duterte but later retracted, explaining the value of critical journalism. – Rappler.com