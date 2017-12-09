The two soldiers had a heated argument during a drinking session in Lumbia Air Base, say police

Published 11:54 AM, December 09, 2017

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – A Philippine Air Force soldier shot and killed his fellow airman inside Lumbia Air Base in Cagayan de Oro City late Thursday night, December 8.

Police from the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office Station 8 arrested the suspect, Airman 2nd Class Reymart Noquera who is from Quezon City.

Noquera shot and killed Air Force Staff Sergeant Renante Blanco, a resident of Angeles City in Pampanga, inside the Tactical Operations Group 10 in the air base.

The two were drinking at the back portion of the Lumbia Air Base and had a heated argument, according to Airman 2nd Class Alijani Sapayani. Minutes later, Sapayani said he heard gunshots.

Noquera shot Blanco with his government-issued M16 rifle. The incident happened at around 11 pm.

The police recovered 16 empty shells of M16 rifle at the scene.

Blanco was rushed to the Camp Edilberto Evangelista Station Hospital where he was pronounced dead by attending physicians.

Noquera is now under custody at the 4th Infantry Division Headquarters in Camp Evangelista.

The Air Force-TOG10 turned over to the police the rifle used in the shooting. – Rappler.com